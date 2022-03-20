16 districts report no Covid deaths in March
PUNE: According to the Maharashtra Education and Drugs Department (MEDD) report, nearly 16 out of the 61 districts and corporations in the state reported no deaths due to Covid-19 in March. Several districts in the state have been reporting zero deaths due to Covid-19 over the past few weeks. The receding number of new cases and deaths indicates the long ending of the third wave which reported a record number of new cases but lesser fatalities as compared to the second wave.
The districts that did not report a single death due to Covid-19 in March are Yavatmal, Bhandara, Washim, Amravati, Hingoli, Parbhani, Malegaon municipal corporation, Navi Mumbai municipal corporation, Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporation, Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal corporation, Vasai-Virar municipal corporation, Jalgaon and Nandurbar. The drastic fall in hospitalisations and serious Covid-19 patients brought the case fatality rate in the district down to about zero on some days, and below 0.1 on many days this month.
As per the MEDD report of March 19, out of the 7,868,028 Covid-19 patients reported in the state from the beginning, 98.15% have recovered while 1.83% have been reported dead due to the infection. Out of the 603 active cases in the state as per the latest report, 508 or 84.24% are asymptomatic/mild or recovering; 51 or 8.46% are critical; and 7.30% or 44 are total cases outside ICU on oxygen support.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “The third wave has completely ebbed and we are reporting only sporadic new cases however with cases surging drastically in other countries, it is important that we stay on alert. The hybrid immunity, herd immunity and high percentage of vaccination especially among the most vulnerable population, keeps us more protected than we ever were before.”
