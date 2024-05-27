1,681 juveniles involved in over 1,000 cases in Pune since 2021: Data

Amid the issue of a juvenile’s involvement in the May 19 Porsche accident which killed two techies, the issue of minors involved in crime cases has gained attention. As per police data, in the last four years, as many as 1,681 juveniles have been identified as ‘children in conflict with law’ in over 1,061 crime cases registered in the city between 2021 and May 22, 2024. In 2023, 449 juveniles were involved in 228 cases and the highest 148 juveniles were found in Hadapsar division in 98 cases. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In 2021, a total of 519 juveniles were involved in 336 cases across the city and Yerawada division recorded 179 highest numbers of juveniles found in 121 cases.

In 2022, a total of 544 juveniles were found to be involved in 342 cases across the city. Also, at 204, the Hadapsar division recorded the highest number of juveniles involved in 139 cases.

Similarly, in 2023, 449 juveniles were involved in 228 cases and the highest 148 juveniles were found in Hadapsar division in 98 cases.

Police data further reveals that in 2024, till May 22, a total of 169 juveniles were found to be involved in 95 cases across the city and in Yerawada division 41 juveniles were involved in 23 cases.

Yamini Adabe, a child activist, said, “It is observed that many gangs are now targeting juveniles because they can be easily released on bail as compared to adults. Juveniles, on the other hand, are attracted to the crimes because of the fame they get. Hence it is important for parents to keep watch on the child.”

The involvement of juveniles is not limited to minor crimes, said officials. The Pune Police in 2023 registered 102 Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases against 650 accused across the city, of them, 69 were juveniles.

The data reveals that the highest concentrations of juvenile offenders are clustered in Zone 4 (Yerawada) and Zone 5 (Hadapsar) areas of the city, indicating localised hotspots for youth involvement in criminal activities.

“Police are working to address juvenile delinquency through a multi-pronged approach. This includes enhanced community policing initiatives, youth outreach programmes, and collaboration with local schools, NGOs, and social service agencies to provide support and guidance to at-risk youth,” said Shailesh Balakawade, additional commissioner of police (crime).

Additionally, there has been a renewed emphasis on early intervention and diversionary programs aimed at steering vulnerable youth away from the path of crime and towards positive life choices. By addressing underlying factors such as poverty, lack of education, family instability, and peer pressure, authorities hope to break the cycle of juvenile offending and promote long-term rehabilitation and reintegration.