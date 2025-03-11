18 booked for submitting fake residential documents for RTE admissions

A case has been registered at Bavdhan police station against 18 parents for submitting fake residential documents to secure admissions for their children under the Right to Education (RTE) quota. According to the police, the incident occurred between January and October 2024 in Matalwadi, Bhugaon. Upon discovering the discrepancies, the authorities reported the matter to the police leading to a case being registered at Bavdhan police station on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Based on a complaint filed by Sujata Deshmande, Gat Shikshan Adhikari, Panchayat Samiti Mulshi, 18 parents including Sachin Chandrakant Bhosale, 34; Khandu Dilip Biradar, 33; Ramkrushna Tanaji Chondhe, 40; Sumit Suresh Ingawale, 34; Vijay Subhash Jojare, 34; Mangesh Gulab Kalbhor, 43; Rohidas Maruti Kondhalkar, 36; Shridhar Baburao Nagure, 38; Babasaheb Chaburao Randhe, 40; Vilas Ramdas Salunkhe, 34; Ganesh Rajaram Sangale, 35; Rupesh Balakrishna Sawant, 38; Digambar Pandit Sawant, 40; Chandan Ankush Shelar, 44; Kumbharam Sangilal Sutar, 33; Mangesh Jhabulal Gurav, 33; Vivek Jaywant Jori, 33; and Umesh Hiramani Shevde, 40 have been booked by the police.

The RTE Act mandates that 25% of the seats in private schools be reserved for underprivileged students, with admissions granted based on specific eligibility criteria, including residence within the designated school area. According to the police, the accused submitted forged address proofs to claim eligibility under the RTE quota. Upon discovering the discrepancies, the authorities reported the matter to the police leading to a case being registered at Bavdhan police station on Sunday.

Senior police inspector Anil Vibhute said, “An inquiry committee was formed by the education department to investigate this matter. After reviewing the committee’s report, it was confirmed that false documents had been used to gain admission. Consequently, legal action has been taken against the individuals involved.”

A case has been registered at Bavdhan police station under sections 318 (4), 336 (3), and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.

A senior education official on condition of anonymity said, “It has been made clear that if false residency proof is submitted to gain admission under the RTE, the concerned parents will face legal action. Additionally, education department officials may visit the given address for verification based on the residence certificate submitted by the parents.”