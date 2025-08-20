2 grievously injured after attack by group with spray, sickle, stone

In a violent attack reportedly driven by personal enmity, a group of men sprayed some substance into an individual’s eyes and then attacked him with a sickle in an alleged attempt to kill him, on August 18 in Bibwewadi. When his friend rushed to help him, he, too, was assaulted and hit on the head with a stone. Both the victims sustained grievous injuries, according to Bibwewadi police, who have registered a case of attempted murder against the accused. The main accused have been identified as a certain Sonawane and his brother-in-law Au Chavan. They were accompanied by 5-6 men. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The main accused have been identified as a certain Sonawane and his brother-in-law Au Chavan. They were accompanied by 5-6 men.

The incident took place in Siddharthnagar on the night of August 17, when the complainant Abhay Ramesh Sathe (23) had gone to attend the birthday party of a friend’s daughter. After the celebration, he was standing outside the venue when at around 10pm, the accused Sonawane came and sprayed something into his eyes, causing temporary blindness. At the same time, Sonawane reportedly told another accused to “hit him”, who then struck Sathe on the head with a sharp weapon.

Sathe’s friend, Sachin Arun Nagtilak (37), who was present at the scene, witnessed the attack and intervened to save him. The accused then hurled abuses at Nagtilak and hit him on the head with a stone, injuring him.

The attackers also created panic in the locality by shouting out threats and abuses, states the FIR, said assistant police inspector Pravin Patil, who is investigating the case. He further informed that no arrest has been made so far, but police are in hot pursuit of the accused.