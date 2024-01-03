2 minors detained in murder case

Pune: The police have detained two 17-year-olds from Bopodi for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 25-year-old on Tuesday, said officials. The police have detained two minors from Bopodi for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 25-year-old on Tuesday, said officials. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The deceased has been identified as Dheeraj Pradip Bhosale of Chavan Wasti on Bhau Patil Road. Bhosale was working as a welder in the locality.

According to the police, Bhosale was standing near a pan shop on Bhau Patil Road when two minors attacked him with koyta and wooden stick at around 1 pm. Bhosale sustained severe injuries on head, back and face and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to injuries.

Rajendra Sahane, senior inspector, Khadki police station, said, “The attack must be due to old rivalry.”

A case of murder was registered at Khadki police station on Tuesday and the police have detained the two minors.