2 Satara residents booked for public display of endangered Guitarfish

The Satara forest department on Monday registered a criminal case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 against two individuals for hunting and publicly displaying a Bowmouth Guitarfish (Rhina ancylostoma) — a species listed under Schedule I of the Act and classified as ‘critically endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). According to forest officials, the action was initiated following information that the accused had circulated videos and openly displayed the protected marine species. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Ameer Dastagir Nadaf, a resident of Malkapur, Karad, and Omkar Rajendra Melavane, a resident of Guruwar Peth, Satara.

According to forest officials, the action was initiated following information that the accused had circulated videos and openly displayed the protected marine species. Under Indian law, hunting, possession, exhibition, or propagation of any Schedule I species is a non-bailable and cognizable offence, carrying stringent penalties.

Based on the video evidence and preliminary investigation, the forest department registered an offence under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Further investigation is currently underway to ascertain the source of the fish, the exact circumstances of the hunting, and to find out whether a wider network is involved.

The Bowmouth Guitarfish, also known as a shark-ray hybrid, is also included in the IUCN Red Data List owing to its rapidly declining population caused by illegal hunting, bycatch, and trade. Assistant conservator of forests, Pune, Jayashree Jadhav said that any violation involving Schedule I species will be dealt with strictly, and urged citizens to immediately report incidents of wildlife hunting, illegal possession, or circulation of wildlife content on social media platforms on forest department’s helpline number 1926.