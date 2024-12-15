20 illegal scrap godowns to be razed in Kudalwadi first phase demolition

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has identified 70 unauthorised units operating on an 18-meter road and reserved land and decided to take action against such units. PCMC has identified 70 unauthorised units operating on an 18-meter road and reserved land and decided to take action against such units in Kudalwadi, ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the officials, these units will be demolished in two phases. In the first phase, around 20 such units located on the 18-meter reserved roads will be demolished. The remaining 50 units operating from the reserved land will be demolished in the second phase.

The action will be started within a couple of weeks and these units are operating sans permission and fire safety compliance, said the officials.

On December 9, a massive fire incident was reported on Monday Kudalwadi area. During this around 40 to 50 scrap godowns and shops were gutted and caused huge air pollution. The issue was also raised in the special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, the action which will be taken is nothing to do with the recent fire incident but is a planned action.

“These illegal scrap shops and godowns are located on the land which is reserved for the 18 roads that connect the major roads in the Kudalwadi area. Considering the current traffic congestion in the Kudalwadi area, it has been decided to demolish these structures and develop the road,” he said.

“In the second phase, these structures on the reserved lands will be demolished. Besides, in Kudalwadi, measures are being implemented to prevent new scrap centres from being constructed in areas where the scrap shops were destroyed by fire,” he added.