20-year-old steals vehicles to take girlfriend for joyride, arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year- old youth from the Transport Nagar area of Nigdi who used to steal motorcycles, and four-wheelers for taking his girlfriend for joyrides.

The accused has been identified as Yash Kiran Solse (20), a resident of MIDC road Talegaon Dabhade. The police have recovered 13 motorcycles and two four-wheelers worth ₹3, 45,000 from the accused.

A team led by the assistant commissioner of police Sagar Kawade took the accused into custody from Transport Nagar area of Nigdi.

Senior police inspector Raghunath Unde said, on Wednesday, during night patrolling our team found the suspected accused with a car. When our officers asked him for documents, he failed to show the documents. Hence our teams brought him to the police station where he told us that he had stolen the car.’’

During the questioning accused admitted that he had stolen 13 motorcycles and two four-wheelers from Sangvi, Pimpri, Dehu Road and Talegaon Dabhade areas.

“A case has been registered at Nigdi police station,‘’ said Unde.

The accused revealed that during the sustained questioning he admitted that he had stolen 13 motorcycles from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area in the last few months.

“The accused did not have a vehicle to take his girlfriend for a ride, so he started stealing motorcycles,” said Unde.

While revealing his modus operandi police said, he used to steal motorcycles and go out on a joyride with his girlfriend. As soon as the petrol tank got empty, he left that motorcycle on the outskirts of the city.

During the investigation, police found that several cases have been registered against the accused at Nigdi (3), Sangvi (8), Talegaon Dabhade (1) and Dehu (1) police stations related to vehicle theft.