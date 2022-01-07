21 PSA oxygen plants in Pune to boost supply during third Covid wave

PUNE If hospitalisations due to Covid-19 increases exponentially the administration estimates that the daily oxygen requirement in the Pune district could go up to 1,080 metric tonnes per day assuming if admissions rise three times more than they did during the second wave peak. In view of this, it had proposed to build 21 more pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants to boost supply.

During the second wave peak shortage of oxygen led to many losing their lives as demand for oxygen went up multi-folds.

The proposed plants are to come up in Pune city, six with a production capacity of 12.7 metric tonnes per day, two in Pimpri-Chinchwad with a production capacity of 3.1 metric tonnes and 13 in Pimpri-Chinchwad with a capacity of nine metric tonnes daily.

In order to ensure that there is no shortage of essentials necessary for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to the state government that there is enough availability of affordable resources.

The IMA has urged the government to bring in one drug one price policy for all the important drugs required for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

In its letter to the state, the IMA has written, ‘ It would be difficult for the hospitals to deliver the healthcare with very high costs against low unsustainable capping of hospital charges.’

The letter also draws attention to the fact that although the government has capped the price on most essentials on the ground the marketed price of all these essentials is exponentially high making it difficult for hospitals to sustain.