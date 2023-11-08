211 kg marijuana seized by Pune customs officials from Solapur

The Pune customs department seized a substantial consignment of marijuana, weighing over 211 kg, on November 1. Two individuals involved in the transportation of the marijuana were detained and taken into custody by the Pune customs department. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The contraband was allegedly being trafficked from Andhra Pradesh to Kurduwadi in Solapur district, officials are now launching a comprehensive investigation into the supply and distribution chain of the smuggling racket.

Two individuals involved in the transportation of the marijuana were detained and taken into custody by the Pune customs department. Subsequently, on November 4, they were remanded to judicial custody.

Customs officials said, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a truck near Kurduwadi, initially believed to be carrying empty crates. However, during an intensive search of the truck, a concealed compartment was discovered in the loading area of the truck.

Inside, an astonishing 211 kilograms of marijuana was found, skillfully hidden. The authorities seized the contraband under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, worth of ₹63 lakh. Additionally, the truck used for the illicit transportation was also confiscated under the NDPS Act.

The seizure has exposed a potential drug trafficking route, indicating that a significant quantity of marijuana was being trafficked from Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh to the Kurduwadi area in Solapur district. The illicit contraband was destined for further distribution to buyers in the state.

