228 out of 340 forest crime cases pending in courts concern encroachments

According to the Pune Forest Division, out of the 340 forest crime cases pending court procedures this year, more than 228 belong to the encroachments’ category. The constant appeals by the applicants are delaying the anti-encroachment action in most of these cases, said a senior forest officer. Out of the 340, at least 228 cases are pending in courts at different levels including district, high courts and the Supreme Court. Whereas the remaining 112 cases are either pending inquiry by the range forest officer or assistant conservator of forests. (HT PHOTO)

As per the Pune Forest Division, a total 340 cases of encroachment over forest land have been registered in the 12 forest ranges in its jurisdiction between March 2023 and March 2024. Out of the 340, at least 228 cases are pending in courts at different levels including district, high courts and the Supreme Court. Whereas the remaining 112 cases are either pending inquiry by the range forest officer or assistant conservator of forests. Last month, at least eight out of these 112 cases were resolved by the concerned forest officer.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune Forest Division, said, “There are many cases pending with the courts. In some cases, the applicants have appealed to higher courts even after getting the verdict from the lower courts. This delays the action against encroachment in such cases as we need to maintain the status quo until the respective court gives the final order.”

Mohite said that along with carrying out anti-encroachment drives in different areas, the forest division is also taking measures to prevent further encroachments over forest land by demarcating the land area.

The Pune Forest Division data further revealed that most of the encroachment cases registered last year are from the Indapur forest range (124); followed by the Baramati forest range (58); Pune forest range (20); and Shirota forest range (four).

About the types of encroachment over forest land, Mohite said, “The encroachment includes residential, agricultural, commercial, and sometimes even infrastructure projects. The change in land use causes reduction in forest area and it is not only harmful to the green cover but also affects the entire ecosystem of the area.”

Rapid urbanisation, growth in property prices, increase in the number of infrastructure projects, and a lack of awareness regarding forest land have led to encroachment over forest land in the Pune district.

Since starting the anti-encroachment drive in 2016-2017, the forest division has identified several encroachments and also issued notices to the encroachers.

While some cases have been resolved and the encroachments removed, there is dispute over the ownership of some of the forest land. Some of the disputes are between the forest department and other government departments but most are between the forest department and an individual or group of individuals. In case of the latter, cases are registered in the district court.