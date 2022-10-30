24-year-old youth found dead in Dhayari

In a shocking incident, manager of a restaurant in Dhayari was allegedly killed on Saturday late at night when he was on his way home from work. The incident took place on Saturday.

Police said, the incident is being probed and search is on for the accused who are absconding

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Bhagwan Kadam (24), a resident of Dhayari, who hails from Parbhani district, and was working at the restaurant for the last five to six years.

According to a complaint filed by Prakash Bhagwan Kadam, brother of the deceased, at around 11:45 pm, Bharat closed the restaurant and was on going home on his motorcycle.

Jayant Rajurkar, senior police inspector (crime) at Sinhgad road police station, said, “When Bharat was near Dhareshwar temple, the accused stopped his motorcycle and attacked him with sharp weapons. In which he suffered serious injuries on his head and stomach.’’

Police night marshals got information about the incident, and they immediately rushed to the spot. Police rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead before arrival.

Rajurkar said, “His motorcycle, wallet and other valuable items were not stolen. Murder might be an outcome of previous rivalry.”

Police are analysing CCTV footage in the area to ascertain the identity of the accused.

A case has been registered at Sinhgad road police station against unknown persons under section 302 (Punishment for murder).