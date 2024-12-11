2.5 lakh Punekars participate in reading activity 

Lakhs of Pune residents paused and sat down to read on Wednesday between 12 noon and 1 pm as part of the ‘Silence, Punekars are Reading’ initiative. This novel program received a positive response from schools, colleges, citizens, and political figures around the city. MLA Chandrakant Patil participated in the initiative held at the historic Appa Balwant Chowk in Pune. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The ‘Silence, Punekars are Reading’ campaign is part of the National Book Trust’s Pune Book Festival and was held across many places around the city. This project drew a spontaneous response from dignitaries at all levels, including those from politics, social work, literature, art, industry, and education.

From December 14 to 22, the Pune Book Festival will take place on the Fergusson College grounds. As part of the festival, various literary, and cultural activities, and a children’s film festival have been organised, along with a grand book exhibition.

On the occasion of this event, the ‘Silence, Punekars are Reading’ effort was held on Wednesday to promote reading.

During the occasion, Patil said, “This initiative is important, as the younger generation will take up reading. Reading gives direction to life, gives vision, and broadens the mind. Many politicians are avid readers and writers and reading requires concentration. Nowadays, reading methods have changed and even audiobooks have become available. Books are available on mobile phones in PDF formats too. Maharashtra’s 11,000 public libraries foster a strong reading culture. The state government has provided these libraries with a grant of ₹400 crore.”

From noon on Wednesday, public book reading was held at various places including society, schools, colleges, Ganesh Mandals, government offices, and libraries. Dignitaries from various fields participated in the initiative and posted their photographs of reading on social media.

Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol, Kothrud MLA and former minister Chandrakant Patil, MLA Hemant Rasane, MLA Siddharth Shirole, director of higher education Dr Shailendra Devlankar, education commissioner Suraj Mandhare, actress Vibhavari Deshpande, actor-director Praveen Tarde, writer Kiran Yajnopavit, Ramesh Pardeshi, senior writer Vasant Limaye, entrepreneur Puneet Balan, Pune Book Festival organiser Rajesh Pandey, director of National Book Trust Yuvraj Malik and many others participated in this initiative.

“Over 2.50 lakh individuals took part in this program. As of right now, we have received almost 27,000 photos. Looking at the overwhelming feedback we received, I am confident that the Pune Book Festival will grow in popularity,” said the festival’s organiser Rajesh Pandey.