How the Maharashtra forest department reunited 252 wild cubs with their mothers

In joint efforts with different non-government organisation (NGO) partners, the forest department since 2007 has successfully reunited at least 252 cubs of wild animals, including 178 cubs of leopards, with their mothers in western Maharashtra. While the success rate of reunions is significantly high, there were a few reunions that could not be orchestrated, said officials from wildlife conservation NGOs. While the success rate of reunions is significantly high, there were a few reunions that could not be orchestrated, said officials from wildlife conservation NGOs. (HT PHOTO)

Wildlife SOS has reunited at least 110 leopard cubs with their mothers since its establishment in 2007. With sugarcane cultivation expanding, agricultural land has now become the leopards’ habitat leading to frequent encounters between humans and leopards, especially during the harvest season from December to March.

Nachiket Utpat, public relations officer, RESQ, said, “Since September 2020, when the facility started functioning, we have successfully reunited at least 142 animals including leopards, jackals, jungle cats, and rusty-spotted cats.”

While multiple NGOs are working with the forest department for wildlife conservation, two NGOs from western Maharashtra, particularly from Pune, have a major share in wildlife conservation in western Maharashtra. These NGOs are Wildlife SOS which runs the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Junnar, and RESQ Charitable Trust which runs its facility in the Bavdhan area of Pune district. Both NGOs have made significant contribution to the reunion of cubs with their mothers, especially leopard cubs.

Additionally, 25 birds have been reunited so far which includes bulbuls, barn owls, lapwings, silverbills, munias, white-eyes, mynas, sparrows and parakeets. All reunions have taken place from Sindhudurg to Jalgaon, across the western belt of Maharashtra, Utpat said.

Leopardesses, known for their elusive nature, often choose sugarcane fields as birthing sites due to the protective environment provided by the dense vegetation. However, as farmers begin clearing the fields during harvest, unsuspecting leopard cubs are often discovered, prompting immediate intervention from Wildlife SOS and the forest department.

Moreover, leopard cubs have also been found to fall into open wells, adding to the urgency of conservation efforts. Upon receiving a tip-off about a stranded cub (or cub that has fallen into an open well), the forest department along with Wildlife SOS sends expert teams to assess the situation, conduct medical examinations, and facilitate reunions with the mothers. Wildlife SOS has even undertaken the Open Wells’ Conservation Project under the guidance of the Junnar Forest Division, covering 14 wells in Maharashtra to prevent tragic incidents and mitigate habitat fragmentation, said Amit Bhise, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar division.

The process of reuniting the cubs with their mothers is crucial as it allows the cubs to acquire essential survival skills from their mothers including hunting and adapting to the wild. Without maternal guidance, these cubs face a major challenge in their journey to independence, said Mahendra Balu Dhore, project manager- Maharashtra, Wildlife SOS.

Why some reunions fail?

While most animal reunions are successful, there are a few that fail for multiple reasons including the mother abandoning the weaker cubs etc. Santosh Chavhan, range forest officer, Paud Forest Range, said, “At least three to four attempts are being made for reunions. In case of unsuccessful reunions, the cubs are handed over to our NGO partner/s for lifetime care.”