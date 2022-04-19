25-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting teenager
PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a man for sexual assault of a teenager whose mother considered him as brother.
The arrested was identified as Tejas Suresh Ahivale, 25, a resident of Thergaon Gaonthan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. A complaint was lodged by a 35-year-old woman who considered Ahivale her brother, according to her complaint.
The accused allegedly assaulted her 14-year-old daughter over past 5-6 months and threatened to kill her parents if she revealed it to anyone. The girl was allegedly found to be four months pregnant when her mother realised what had happened.
A case under Sections 376, 376(2)(n), 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 5(l), and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (Pocso) was registered against the man at Wakad police station. Police sub-inspector SG Goday is investigating the case.
-
NSA slapped on five accused in Jahangirpuri violence case | Top 5 updates
Three days after the Jahangipuri violence in northwest Delhi, the police on Tuesday said the situation is heading towards normalcy amid heavy deployment of security personnel in the area, even as the stringent National Security Act has been reportedly slapped on five accused arrested in connection with the clashes. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police has arrested another accused identified as Ghulam Rasool alias Gulli in connection with the clashes.
-
Technical sessions, laser show mark Chandigarh Yoga College event
Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, ministry of Ayush, organised an event “Yogotsav-2022” on Tuesday as a prelude to 8th International Day of Yoga (June 21). The event comprised three sessions, the first of which was on common yoga protocol at Rock Garden from 6 am onwards. The session was conducted by coordinator of this event, Roshanlal and had more than 500 participants.
-
26-year-old arrested for murder of 8-year-old in Chikhali
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of an eight-year-old child who was found dead on Sunday night. The child was reported missing earlier on Sunday and found in an unused accommodation a few metres from his house. The arrested man, who was among those detained for questioning on Monday, was identified as Bapil Ahmed Raees Lashkar, according to the police.
-
Pune district reports 25 new Covid cases, two deaths
Pune: Pune district reported 25 new Covid cases and two deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,540 deaths and 146 are active cases. Pune city reported 21 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,203 and the death toll stood at 9,710 as two more deaths were reported.
-
BMC to repair, beautify footpaths in western suburbs
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has proposed beautification and repair works of footpaths in three municipal wards in the western suburbs to make them encroachment free and pedestrian-friendly. The BMC has identified eight prominent locations in Andheri (west), Borivali and Dahisar and some parts in the Juhu Versova Link Road, SV Road (Dahisar) and Link Road in Dahisar and Borivali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics