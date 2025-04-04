2.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Solapur district 

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 struck Solapur on Thursday, April 3. According to reports, the jolts were felt in three locations: Pandharpur, Sangola and Mangalvedha tehsils in Solapur district. However, no loss of lives or property damage was reported due to the earthquake. The National Center for Seismology (NCS), posted about the quake on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. The institute in its post mentioned that “A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported in Solapur district on Thursday. The tremors were felt at around 11.22 am at a depth of 5 kilometres in Solapur with Latitude 17.41 North, Longitude 75.21 East.” The epicentre of the earthquake is said to be Sangola in Solapur. This minor earthquake created panic among the citizens. There have been repeated incidents of earthquakes of less magnitude in India recently. As per the NCS data, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude measured on the Richter scale was reported in Leh on April 1, while on March 30, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in Arunachal Pradesh.

