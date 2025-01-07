2.65 lakh visitors attend ‘Know Your Army Mela’

People of all age groups and educational background came in large numbers to see the impressive array of weaponry displayed at the three-day ‘Know Your Army Mela 2025’ organised by the Southern Command at RWITC. The event that concluded on Sunday saw 265,000 visitors, an official release stated on Monday. The event, themed “Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena”, aimed to showcase the Indian Army’s capabilities and inspire youth to consider careers in national service. The event held added significance as it preceded the first-ever Army Day Parade to be hosted at the BEG Parade Ground on January 15. (HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had inaugurated the exhibition on January 3.

Attendees witnessed a wide array of military equipment on display, including infantry and special forces gear, K-9 Vajra, Bofors guns, Pinaka and Smerch rocket systems, T-90 and BMP-II tanks, air defence systems, and latest technologies such as robotic mules and swarm drones.

A teaser for the upcoming parade was unveiled during the mela, inviting the public to join the celebration.