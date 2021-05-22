27-year-old arrested for illegal sale of deer horns

A 27-year-old man was arrested by Pune city police crime branch for sale of smuggled sambar deer horns on Friday in Haveli.

The arrested man was identified as Pravin Dilip Shinde, a resident of Pimplekhed area of Shirur, according to a statement issued by Unit 6 of crime branch.

The police recovered three horns and one two-wheeler vehicle from the man. The total worth of the seizure was estimated to be ₹35,000, according to the police.

“This man is working on someone else’s behalf. He is unemployed. The antelope horns are priceless. We had sent a decoy customer and the man was quoting crores of rupees for it. We are looking for the man who gave him the horns,” said police inspector Ganesh Mane of Unit 6.

The officials of Unit 6 had received information about the man arriving in Fulgaon area of Haveli on Friday. Based on the information, a team of Unit 6 led by police inspector Ganesh Mane set a trap for the man and arrested him while riding on the two-wheeler.

A case under Wildlife Preservation Act was registered against the man at Lonikand police station.