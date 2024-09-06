 ₹282.75cr approved to develop tourist areas along Ujani dam - Hindustan Times
Friday, Sep 06, 2024

282.75cr approved to develop tourist areas along Ujani dam

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 06, 2024 07:02 AM IST

PUNE The committee on tourism constituted by state government on Thursday approved a comprehensive development plan worth 282.75 crore for the Ujani Dam area in Solapur district. The plan aims to boost tourism and create employment opportunities for locals.

Additionally, the committee approved a budget increase of 67.85 crore for the Koyna Holvak Forest Zone project under the Western Ghats tourism development plan in Satara district, as well as an additional 64.83 crore for the development of Lonar Lake, release from the state government stated.

The proposals were presented by the planning department, led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, with the aim of accelerating tourism development across the state.

The committee meeting also gave its nod to various other tourism-related projects, including the integrated development plans for Satara and Lonar.

“The 282.75 crore plan for Ujani includes allocations for religious tourism ( 25 crore), water tourism ( 190.19 crore), agri-tourism ( 19.30 crore), and vineyard tourism ( 48.26 crore). This investment is expected to create significant economic opportunities for the local population,” stated the release.

In Buldhana district, an additional 64.83 crore was sanctioned for the preservation, conservation, and development of Lonar Lake. This includes 35.19 crore for a sewage treatment project, 4.44 crore for the establishment of a laboratory, and 25.20 crore for the construction of the Lonar-Mantha bypass road.

