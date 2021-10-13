Home / Cities / Pune News / 28-year-old woman files FIR against husband over WhatsApp triple talaq in Pune
pune news

28-year-old woman files FIR against husband over WhatsApp triple talaq in Pune

A 28-year-old woman has filed a case with the Samartha police in Pune alleging that her husband divorced her by sending a triple talaq message on WhatsApp
A 28-year-old woman has filed a case with the Samartha police in Pune alleging that her husband divorced her by sending a triple talaq message on WhatsApp. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
A 28-year-old woman has filed a case with the Samartha police in Pune alleging that her husband divorced her by sending a triple talaq message on WhatsApp. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Oct 13, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Copy Link
By Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE A 28-year-old woman has filed a case with the Samartha police alleging that her husband divorced her by sending a talaq message on WhatsApp.

The offence was lodged at Samaratha police station after an application was moved seeking registration of an FIR.

The woman has been identified as Alia Mohammad Yusuf (28), a housewife and resident of Chamde Galli in Nana peth.

In her complaint alleged that her husband identified as Sajid Magdum Shaikh and mother-in-law Zaibunissa, both residents of Lohiya nagar in Ganj peth constantly harassed her and demanded that she bring money from her father’s house to buy cooler, iron and a flat.

They allegedly abused and threatened her.

On March 10, 2021, her husband sent a WhatsApp message pronouncing triple talaq. In protest against the manner in which the divorce was given, the victim lodged an FIR.

The police have invoked IPC 498 A, 323, 504 and 506 against the accused along with sections 3 and 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The FIR was lodged on October 11. PSI H B Khopade is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out