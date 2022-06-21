3 booked for issuing fake PMC appointment letters

The Pune police registered a case against three persons for allegedly issuing fake appointment letters of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with the signature of Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The three have been identified as Ashish Ubale, Sandeep Uadmale and Yavshob Devkule.

The FIR was registered late on Sunday night at Kothrud police station by a 24-year-old man.

The complainant state that a fake appointment letter was allegedly being issued in the name of the Pune municipal commissioner with its seal and forged signatures.

As per the complainant, the accused took Rs16.10 lakh from the him and his two friends against which they had received three fake appointment letters from accused.

An FIR was lodged under sections 120 b, 419, 420, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kothrud police station.