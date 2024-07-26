3 booked in Pune for cheating doctor of 1.30 crore

The Koregaon Park Police have lodged a cheating case against three persons for duping a doctor of ₹1.30 crore. The accused, identified as Jaiprakash Mule of Hadapsar, Kavarpal Singh Bedi of Koregaon Park and Sandeep Dube of Katraj, have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 316, 318 and 3(5) for the offence that took place between February 2023 and July 25, 2024. Dr Rahul Bharat Patil of Tembhurni in Solapur District lodged the FIR against the trio (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Rahul Bharat Patil of Tembhurni in Solapur District lodged the FIR against the trio. The FIR states that the accused convinced the complainant to purchase Bedi’s house for ₹1.30 crore. The house located at CTS (city title survey) number 15, plot number 10, survey number 479, 80 A, North Main Road in Ghorpadi-Koregaon Park measures 547.45 square metres.

Bedi accepted the said amount via online transaction as advance payment but later the trio sold the property to a third party and siphoned off the payment. The accused did not sign the memorandum of understanding and cheated the accused, the FIR stated.