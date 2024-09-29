3 detained in Hinjewadi murder case

Pimpri Chinchwad police have detained three suspects in the murder case of a 21-year-old man who was missing since September 26. On Saturday, police along with local trekking groups recovered the dead body from the water and sent it for the postmortem. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Saturday, police recovered the body of Vicky alias Shubham Parihar, a resident of Jambhe, from a quarry in Marunji area.

Police said, the deceased went with his friends on Thursday, and he did not return. His mother Lalan Sitaram Parihar registered a missing complaint at Hinjewadi police station.

According to police, there were heated arguments between the deceased and the younger brother of one of the suspects. There is a possibility that the deceased beat him up and hence in order to settle scores, the accused approached him and attacked him with a koyta on his head. Later his body was thrown in the quarry.

A process has been initiated to arrest the accused, said police.