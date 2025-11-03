3 killed as speeding car crashes into metro pillar in Pune’s Koregaon Park

Three men were killed after a speeding hatchback lost control and crashed into a metro pillar near Yerwada Metro Station in Koregaon Park early on Sunday morning, police said. A CCTV video of the crash has gone viral on social media, showing the speeding hatchback losing control and slamming into the metro pillar on a deserted stretch of road. (HT PHOTO)

The vehicle rammed into the pillar at around 4:30am with such force that two of the occupants died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries later in the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Yash Prasad Bhandari (23), a resident of Thergaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and his cousin Rutvik alias Om Vinayak Bhandari, a resident of Pimprigaon. Both died on the spot. The third victim, Khushwant Kishor Tekwani (19) from Beed district died later in the afternoon while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Tekwani was pursuing B.Tech at a reputed engineering college in Kothrud. Yash and Rutvik worked as sales executives in a private company.

Sangita Jadhav, senior police inspector at Koregaon Park Police Station, said, “Two of the occupants sitting in the front died on the spot, while the third, who was on ventilator support, passed away later. Their parents have been informed.”

The bodies were sent for postmortem and later handed over to their families. Jadhav added that police are trying to confirm how the Bhandari brothers came in contact with Tekwani and where they had gone late at night.

“According to their parents, they had gone to a party on Saturday night. We are trying to get more details related to the case,” said Milind Mohite, deputy commissioner of police (Zone - 2).

Police also recovered liquor bottles and cigarettes from the accident site, and an investigation is underway to confirm if the victims were under the influence of alcohol.

Police also said the car did not belong to any of the victims and they suspect that it may have been rented for the late night outing. “As per the parents, the damaged car doesn’t belong to any of them. We are trying to trace the vehicle’s registered owner,” an officer said. Preliminary findings suggest the car had changed hands multiple times.

Police said a case is being registered under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway.