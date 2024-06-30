3 noise monitoring systems finalised in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Out of the proposed seven continuous noise pollution monitoring systems that are to be installed in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities, three systems in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area have received permission from the civic body. The civic body informed Maharashtra Pollution Control Board ( MPCB) to make a separate provision for electricity supply from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL). (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

In the first week of June, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) approved three locations at Jagtap Dairy, Rose Garden, and Dange Chowk, said officials.

The civic body informed Maharashtra Pollution Control Board ( MPCB) to make a separate provision for electricity supply from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL).

In Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), three locations have been proposed by MPCB including Katraj Dairy, Karve Road, and Savitribai Phule Pune University premises. However, despite repetitive complaints from citizens about noise pollution, the noise pollution monitoring systems are yet to get a nod from the civic body.

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC said, “We got a proposal from PMC about the installation of a noise monitoring station at district collector office premises and Hadapsar industrial area. I along with the MPCB official visited both locations. Since installation at the collector’s office permission required permission from the public works department (PMC), we instructed them about the further procedure. About the other locations, the proposal needs to be checked.”

“The MPCB earlier this year has installed noise monitoring stations in Mumbai. These help the authorities to get accurate noise data. With the help of that data, authorities were able to locate the noise junction, and various steps like prevention of traffic congestion were taken to reduce the noise pollution. We are expecting that similar benefits can be experienced in Pune and Pimpari Chinchwad as well,” said Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB.

“The board is yet to finalise the location for a monitoring station for the industrial area. We will soon be working on it,” said Andhale.