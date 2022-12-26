Home / Cities / Pune News / 30-year-old from Satara killed while paragliding

30-year-old from Satara killed while paragliding

pune news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 12:09 AM IST

Suraj Shah was on a trip to Himachal Pradesh with four friends when he went paragliding over the weekend. While the paraglider was in the air, Shah reportedly fell to the ground as his safety belt came off

A case of negligence has been filed against the pilot . (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A case of negligence has been filed against the pilot . (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByJigar Hindocha

Suraj Shah, 30, hailing from Shirval, Satara district, died on Saturday due to a fall while paragliding in the Dobhi region of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

Shah was on a trip to Himachal Pradesh with four friends when he went paragliding over the weekend. While the paraglider was in the air, Shah reportedly fell to the ground as his safety belt came off.

Senior Superintendent of Kullu police, Gurdev Sharma said, “The pilot is unharmed, but Shah was killed on the spot. A case of negligence has been filed against the pilot Vimal Dev under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 336 (Endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence). Further investigation in the case is going on.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out