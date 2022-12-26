30-year-old from Satara killed while paragliding

Suraj Shah, 30, hailing from Shirval, Satara district, died on Saturday due to a fall while paragliding in the Dobhi region of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

Shah was on a trip to Himachal Pradesh with four friends when he went paragliding over the weekend. While the paraglider was in the air, Shah reportedly fell to the ground as his safety belt came off.

Senior Superintendent of Kullu police, Gurdev Sharma said, “The pilot is unharmed, but Shah was killed on the spot. A case of negligence has been filed against the pilot Vimal Dev under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 336 (Endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence). Further investigation in the case is going on.”