32-year-old man dies after tree falls on him in Pune

A massive tree fell in the Upper Indira Nagar area of Pune city, killing a 32-year-old man, in the early hours of Sunday. A team of fire brigade officials cleared the debris within a couple of hours, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Wandhare from Chikhali in Buldhana district.

According to the fire brigade department, they received a distress call at around 12:30 am informing that Wandhare was injured in a tree fall incident. He was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Due to incessant rain on Saturday waterlogging, tree falls, power cuts and traffic jams were reported across the city.

As per officials, till Sunday 5 am, the fire brigade received 55 complaints of water logging/water entering into the house and 22 complaints of wall collapse. All complaints were addressed on a priority basis, said officials.