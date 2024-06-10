 32-year-old man dies after tree falls on him in Pune - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

32-year-old man dies after tree falls on him in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 10, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Massive tree fall in Pune's Upper Indira Nagar kills a man; fire brigade clears debris. 55 complaints of waterlogging and 22 of wall collapse addressed in city due to heavy rain.

A massive tree fell in the Upper Indira Nagar area of Pune city, killing a 32-year-old man, in the early hours of Sunday.

A team of fire brigade officials cleared the debris within a couple of hours, said officials. (HT PHOTO)
A team of fire brigade officials cleared the debris within a couple of hours, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Wandhare from Chikhali in Buldhana district.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

According to the fire brigade department, they received a distress call at around 12:30 am informing that Wandhare was injured in a tree fall incident. He was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival.

A team of fire brigade officials cleared the debris within a couple of hours, said officials.

Due to incessant rain on Saturday waterlogging, tree falls, power cuts and traffic jams were reported across the city.

As per officials, till Sunday 5 am, the fire brigade received 55 complaints of water logging/water entering into the house and 22 complaints of wall collapse. All complaints were addressed on a priority basis, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / 32-year-old man dies after tree falls on him in Pune
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On