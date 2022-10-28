33K Class 11 seats remain vacant this academic year

PUNE The online admission process for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23 is finally complete with a total of 33,066 seats still remaining vacant across the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad divisions, the director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, has announced. The department has decided not to continue with the Class 11 admission process anymore following three regular rounds, three special rounds, and two ‘daily merit rounds’ or DMRs that finished last week.

Mahesh Palkar, state director of education (secondary and higher secondary), said, “The admission process for the Class 11 centralised online admission process has been completed now after the last DMR round which was held last week. We have now decided not to continue the admission process anymore for this academic year.”

Every year on an average, around 20,000 seats remain vacant in the Class 11 admission process but this year with students choosing job-oriented and technical diploma courses over traditional Class 11 seats, a large number of seats continue to remain vacant.

Professor Gajanan Shintre, an education expert and faculty in one of the private ITI colleges, said, “The main reason for most Class 11 students not taking regular Class 11 admissions and turning towards technical diploma courses this academic year was getting jobs and earning money. In the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many students have lost their parents or families are facing financial issues and to support their families, students have chosen short-term, ITI or technical courses which bring job opportunities as early as possible. This has resulted in a large number of traditional Class 11 seats remaining vacant not only in Pune but across the state.”

A total 107,953 students registered for the available 111,990 seats out of which 95,419 students were able to get online admission to Class 11 for this academic year. However, only 78,924 out of the 95,419 students were able to confirm their admission in 319 colleges. Whereas 33,066 seats (29.53%) remained vacant, which is the highest percentage till now for vacant seats in Class 11 admissions in the Pune division. Most junior colleges that have got few admissions are now worried how to complete the syllabus within one semester as the first semester had already ended before the Diwali vacations.