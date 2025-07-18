350 exotic animals trafficked from Bangkok seized at Pune, Mumbai airports in two months

Over the past two months, customs officials at Pune and Mumbai airports have seized over 350 exotic animals, highlighting a rapidly flourishing wildlife trafficking route originating from Bangkok and utilising Maharashtra as a central hub. In Pune, the latest seizure on July 15 involved over 20 rare species—including Green Tree Pythons, Double-eyed Fig Parrots, and Sumatran Striped Rabbits—recovered from the baggage of a passenger flying in from Bangkok. (HT FILE)

In June and July alone, customs officials at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Pune Airport intercepted six consignments of wild animals—including snakes, parrots, tortoises, rabbits, macaws, and rare reptiles—many of which are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

“Maharashtra’s connectivity and infrastructure make it attractive for traffickers. The animals are usually flown in via Bangkok and routed to cities like Mumbai or Pune, where they are picked up by local handlers,” said an official from the customs department.

“In most cases, the carriers appear unaware of the final destination or purpose. They’re just paid to bring the consignment in,” he said.

In Pune, the latest seizure on July 15 involved over 20 rare species—including Green Tree Pythons, Double-eyed Fig Parrots, and Sumatran Striped Rabbits—recovered from the baggage of a passenger flying in from Bangkok.

In Mumbai, the seizures have been even more frequent and alarming. Between June 1 and July 12, at least five separate interceptions led to the recovery of over 300 exotic animals, many packed into boxes, suitcases, or plastic containers in conditions that raised serious concerns over animal welfare and zoonotic disease transmission.

The persistence of Bangkok as the point of origin underscores its role in a sophisticated and well-entrenched smuggling corridor. “This is not a series of isolated cases. It is a pattern—systematic, profitable, and deeply cruel,” said Neha Panchmia, founder and president of RESQ Charitable Trust, which works closely with the Maharashtra forest department. “Smugglers exploit India’s rising demand for exotic pets, treating animals as commodities, while ignoring the severe biosecurity and ecological risks,” said Panchmai.

Wildlife experts warn that the consequences of this trade extend far beyond cruelty. “Exotic animals smuggled in from unregulated markets like Bangkok can introduce new diseases into India’s native ecosystems. We’re not just dealing with smuggling here—this is a potential public health and conservation crisis,” said Pawan Sharma, founder-president of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare), which provides medical aid to rescued animals.

“Thailand has one of the biggest exotic animal markets. In India, these animals fetch huge sums—sometimes several lakhs, depending on the species—due to their appeal as status symbols. But behind every animal in someone’s drawing room is a trail of suffering, environmental damage, and legal violation,” he said.

According to data from TRAFFIC, a non-governmental organisation focused on wildlife trade, more than 7,000 animals have been intercepted along the Thailand–India route in the past 3.5 years, averaging nearly 180 animals a month. Experts say this number represents only a fraction of the total volume trafficked.

While customs, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), and forest departments have stepped up enforcement, experts caution that seizures alone won’t dismantle the networks.

“This is an organised, multinational racket that requires a coordinated response across multiple agencies and borders. Moreover, awareness about wildlife crimes is still low, and data across departments remains scattered, making informed action harder,” said Sharma.

One major concern is the understaffing of India’s dedicated anti-wildlife trafficking agency. “The WCCB needs more resources and personnel to function effectively. Without that, the syndicates will stay two steps ahead,” he said.

Panchmia echoed the sentiment: “Every animal seized is just the tip of the iceberg. The bigger battle lies in changing mindsets and reducing demand. We need consumers to understand: buying an exotic wild animal isn’t a status symbol—it’s complicity in a crime.”

Significant seizures

July 15 – Pune Airport

20 wildlife species seized, including Green Tree Pythons, Double-eyed Fig Parrots, and Sumatran Striped Rabbits.

July 12 – Mumbai Airport

Seizure of Meerkat, Great Billed Parrot, Sumatran Striped Rabbit, and Indochinese Box Turtle.

June 29 – Mumbai Airport

16 snakes recovered, including Garter, Rhino Rat, Albino Rat, Kenyan Sand Boa, and California King.

June 27 – Mumbai Airport

121 exotic animals, including Green Iguanas and Waigeo Spotted Cuscus seized from passengers flying in from Bangkok.

June 10 – Mumbai Airport

Tarantulas, sugar gliders, sunbirds, iguanas, and tortoises found concealed in passenger baggage.

June 1 – Mumbai Airport

Spider-Tailed Horned Vipers, Asian Leaf Turtles, and Indonesian Pit Vipers intercepted in the baggage of an Indian national returning from Bangkok.