PUNE/NASHIK: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the state government is undertaking projects worth ₹35,000 crore to boost the infrastructure of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar ahead of next year’s Simhastha Kumbh Mela. ₹35,000cr investment to boost infra ahead of Kumbh Mela: CM

He was addressing the sadhus and saints in Nashik city on the concluding day of the two-day national executive committee meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, which represents 127 sects of Sanatan dharma.

Kumbh Mela minister Girish Mahajan and school education minister Dada Bhuse were also present.

“Projects worth ₹30,000 crore have been rolled out in Nashik city and Trimbakeshwar, including setting up a new terminal at Nashik Airport and establishing a 66-km ring road. Work for another set of projects worth ₹5,000 crore will soon kick off,” said Fadnavis.

He added that the state government has done its utmost to ensure the event is a grand success. “I was the chief minister when the previous Kumbh was organised in Nashik 12 years ago. However, in that event, we lacked sufficient time for a robust infrastructure. This time we planned properly. We want to make the Kumbh Mela an unforgettable experience for the sadhus and devotees,” remarked Fadnavis.

He also said that a team of government officials visited the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela to understand organisational details.

“For the first time, this year, we established the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority and my cabinet colleague Girish Mahajan has been appointed the Kumbh Mela minister,” Fadnavis said, adding that the footfall of devotees in the forthcoming event would be 10 times greater than the last one.

Fadnavis assured the Samiti members that the river Godavari would be made completely pollution-free and clean before the event starts.

“Measures have been initiated to ensure that devotees can bathe in the river’s clean, flowing water. A water purification project has also been undertaken for Kushavarta,” said Fadnavis. Kushavarta is the origin of the river..

The chief minister also informed that the government has decided on the permanent acquisition of land at Sadhugram. Sadhuram is the venue where the sadhus reside during the mela. He added that the number of ghats will also increase while the existing ones will be lengthened.