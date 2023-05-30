Home / Cities / Pune News / 386 NDA cadets awarded JNU degrees

386 NDA cadets awarded JNU degrees

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2023 12:37 AM IST

386 cadets including 19 from foreign countries received degrees at the 144th NDA Convocation Ceremony. Cadets from Science, Computer Science, and Arts streams were awarded degrees.

SLUG: NDA convocation:

(From feft) CadentJaskarn Singh receives an award from Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM, Indore. Also seen is Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar during the convocation ceremony at NDA in Pune on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
(From feft) CadentJaskarn Singh receives an award from Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM, Indore. Also seen is Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar during the convocation ceremony at NDA in Pune on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Pune: The 144th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) Convocation Ceremony was held on Monday at the Habibullah Hall, with 386 cadets receiving degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), including 81 cadets in Science, 90 in Computer Science, and 59 cadets in Arts.

During the programme, 19 cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees.

Furthermore, the B Tech stream, which included 137 Navy and Air Force cadets, received a ‘three years course completion’ certificate, as these Naval and Air Force cadets will be conferred with degrees after completing one year of training at their respective pre-commissioning training academics, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, respectively.

Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, AVSM, NM, Commandant, NDA, welcomed the chief guest, Prof (Dr) Himanshu Rai, director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore.

During the ceremony, the Spring Term - 2023 academic report was presented. In his convocation address, prof Rai congratulated the passing out course cadets on successfully completing their gruelling training at one of the world’s best training schools.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the parents who encouraged their children to join the Indian Armed Services’ famed ‘Tri Services’ training institute; one of the world’s most combat-oriented armed services.

Cadet J Singh of Echo Squadron won first place in the Science Stream with a FGPA of 8.07, receiving the Commandant’s Silver Medal and the COAS rolling Trophy from General K Sundarji, (Retd).

Cadet A Kumar of Oscar Squadron won top place in the Computer Science Stream with an FGPA of 8.23, receiving the Commandant’s Silver Medal and the Admiral’s Rolling Trophy from Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sureesh Mehta.

Cadet Saurav of Delta Squadron won first place in the Social Science Stream with a FGPA of 7.39 and was bestowed with the Commandant’s Silver Medal as well as the CAS Trophy by Air Chief Marshal NC Suri, (Retd).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
training national defence academy
training national defence academy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out