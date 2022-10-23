39-year-old man electrocuted in Pune

PUNE A 39-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was electrocuted by a live wire protruding from an open 11 KV feeder pillar in Aundh.

The deceased has been identified as Pravin Ashok Mane.

Police said, Mane lived in a nearby slum with his family and worked as a daily wage worker. When he was on his way home, an unknown lady who owns a firecracker stall approached him seeking help to get an illegal electricity connection for her stall.

According to the police, Mane accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire, while trying to get an illegal connection for the firecrackers stall.

Chatushrungi police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials confirmed the incident.

Manoj Nemade, an assistant engineer at MSEDCL Baner-Balewadi, said, “The man’s death came to our notice after locals informed us. A complaint has been registered regarding this at the Chatushrungi police station.’’

Locals immediately rushed him into a private hospital where he was declared dead due to electrocution.

Assistant police Inspector BR Zharekar said, “We have registered a case after a complaint filed by officers from MSEDCL.’’

A case has been registered after a complaint filed by Nemade at Chatushrungi police station under sections 304 (a) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 138 (interfering with a meter by illegally connecting or disconnecting to an electric line or any line ) of Electricity Act, 2003.