3-year law course gets 85K applications for 17K seats

The last date for application for state Common Entrance Test (CET) exams for various professional courses is June 22, however, this year there is a tough competition to get admissions for law courses.

As per the information given by state CET cell, for the three-year LLB course, till now, 84,768 applications have been received for 17,000 seats.

In the last few years there has been a huge demand for law courses especially the three-year LLB course. There are several job opportunities in private sector apart from regular legal practise or government jobs. While many people choose to take admission as an additional qualification for their career growth.

“Law studies has become a multi-disciplinary education system. So students are choosing it as a main career option rather than an additional subject or optional studies. As the number of applications have increased this year there would be a tough fight and only students with good marks in CET would be able to get admission,” said Kranti Deshmukh, principal of Shankarao Chavan Law college.