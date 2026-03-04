4 held for extorting ₹25,000 from man for birthday celebration

Bundgarden police arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting a man and extorting ₹25,000 from him under the pretext of celebrating a birthday, police officials said on Tuesday. Fearing for his life, the victim’s wife arranged the money and transferred it online to the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Ganesh Jagdhane (29) from Gultekdi, Amol Gaikwad (32), Atul Gaikwad (32) and Santosh Sarode (31), all from Gultekdi. Ganesh and Amol were arrested on February 25. Based on their interrogation, police arrested Atul and Santosh on February 27.

The incident was reported on February 22 when the complainant’s brother, Deepak Singh, was assaulted by an auto driver while on his way to the Pune railway station. The accused allegedly threatened to kill him if he did not pay ₹25,000. When he refused to pay, the accused called his wife and asked her to pay the sum for his release.

Fearing for his life, the victim’s wife arranged the money and transferred it online to the accused.

A case was registered at Bundgarden police station under sections 308(5) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the victim’s brother filed a complaint.

A team led by senior inspector Santosh Pandhare tracked down the auto driver and his accomplices, arresting them in different areas of Gultekdi.

Police seized the auto rickshaw used in the crime and recovered ₹10,000 of the extorted amount. Further investigation is underway.