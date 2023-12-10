4 students from Pune drown at Devgad beach, 1 missing

Four female students drowned at Devgad beach in Sindhudurg district on Saturday. Police said that they were still looking for another missing male. Deceased were aspirants preparing for competitive exams. At around 3:30 pm on Saturday, a group of seven students ventured into deep seawater. Eyewitnesses informed the police that the youngsters went into the sea, but after a few minutes, they started drowning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to Devgad Police, a total of 32 students and teaching and non-teaching staff of the Sankalp Sainik Academy in Nigdi, near Pune had gone to the beach for a picnic.

After visiting Malvan students landed in the coastal town of Devgad where some of them ventured into the sea when the incident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Prerana Suresh Dongare (22) from Sane Chowk Pimpri; Anisha Nitin Padwal (17) from Tahmane wasti in Chikhali; Ankita Rahul Garate (18) from Krishna Nagar Chikhali; Payal Raju Bansaode (18) from Triveni Nagar Kalbhor.

A male student Akash Tupe (18) was rescued by locals and was rushed to Devgad Rural Hospital.

Authorities said that the search for Ramchandra Ghanshyam Dicholkar (18) from Kanakavali in Sindhudurg was underway.

Locals along with a lifeguard initiated an operation and rescued six students.

Nilkanth Bagale, senior police inspector at Devgad police station, said, “Students did not gauge the depth of the sea. As a result, some of them started drowning.’’

Bagale said the injured were shifted to the Devgad Rural Hospital where four were declared dead and two are undergoing medical treatment and search is underway for one student.

According to Tahasildar Ramesh Pawar, two lifeguards were present at the spot. “They warned the students not to venture into deep water but they still entered the water,” said Pawar.

“It is always risky for new tourists to venture into the sea from the Pavan Chakki area. Hence two lifeguards are deployed here. Even after repetitive requests from guards, students entered in the water,’’ he said.

Pawar said, after the incident, they have decided to install sign boards at the spot for new tourists.

Ajit Pawar, guardian minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, said, “We condole the death of students. It is a reminder for all those involved in tourism along the coastal areas and hills to take necessary precautions. This is a heartfelt plea for everyone to be vigilant and cautious.’’

Sankalp Sainik Academy runs a full-year programme to train students for various competitive programmes like police, army recruitment, railway recruitment, MPSC, UPSC and other competitive exams. These all students were enrolled for such courses and want to become officers to pursue their dreams.

The staff of Sankalp Sainik Academy refused to comment on the incident.

Police inspector Bagale said that they have contacted the deceased parents and informed them about the incident.

An accidental death case has been registered at Devgad police station.