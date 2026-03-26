424 land order irregularities flagged in Pune; action against officials, statewide probe soon

The Maharashtra government has ordered strict action against revenue officials after a probe found serious irregularities in 424 cases in Pune district involving the alleged misuse of provisions under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act. Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday told the legislative council that the state had taken serious note of illegal orders passed under Section 155 of the Act . (HT)

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday told the legislative council that the state had taken serious note of illegal orders passed under Section 155 of the Act.

“A committee headed by the Nashik divisional commissioner, which was tasked with examining orders issued over the past five years, found widespread procedural violations,” he said.

According to the report, the committee conducted a preliminary scrutiny of 38,027 cases. Of these, documents were available in 2,337 cases, and 424 were found to involve serious irregularities where orders were passed through illegal procedures.

Officials said the cases have been classified into three categories based on severity. Thirteen cases fall in the most serious “A” category, where the government is considering suspension and possible criminal proceedings against those responsible. “The panel has also recommended immediate suspension of officials involved in more than 30 irregular cases,” Bawankule said.

Section 155 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act is typically invoked by revenue authorities to correct or review entries in land records. However, officials said it has often been misused in land disputes to alter ownership or rights, leading to prolonged litigation and allegations of collusion.

In a key relief measure, the state has decided to undertake suo motu reviews of all 424 tainted cases through senior officials. The government said original property records would be restored within six months to ensure justice for affected parties.

For cases categorised as “B”, involving serious but not the most severe violations, the government has ordered the transfer of responsible officials out of the Pune division to non-executive posts.

The minister also announced that similar committees will be set up across Maharashtra on the lines of the Nashik panel to examine possible misuse of the law in other regions. These committees have been asked to submit their reports within six months.

To prevent recurrence, the government plans to introduce amendments to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature.

The findings come amid rising complaints about manipulation of land records in rapidly urbanising districts like Pune, where increasing land values have intensified disputes and scrutiny of the revenue administration.