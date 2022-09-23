5 held for kidnap, attempt to murder of auto driver in Pune

The Dehu road police on Wednesday arrested five persons for allegedly kidnapping and attempting to murder an autorickshaw driver, 22, from Chincholi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city. The accused tortured the autorickshaw driver, Mahesh Devendra Yemgaddi, and attacked him with an iron rod and sickle while he was in captivity, police officials said on Thursday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Raju Laxman Devarmani, 49; Akshay Shivraj Devarmani, 24; Shivraj Laxman Devarmani, 58; Vaibhav Suresh Naik, 30; and Deepak Dilip Saude, 37 and are all residents of Gandhinagar Dehu road. While the police are on the lookout for Kunal Katare.

According to the police, Yemgaddi was in a relationship with Ashish Devarmani. When Yemgaddi refused to marry, Ashish allegedly committed suicide on September 19. To settle scores with Yemgaddi, Ashish’s relatives kidnapped Yemgaddi and beat him up.

As per the complaint filed by Yemgaddi, all accused reached his home at around 8 pm on September 20. The prime accused, Raju, kidnapped Yemgaddi and when Yemgaddi’s mother and brother resisted, he thrashed them. He took Yemgaddi in an auto to a deserted ground where the latter was brutally beaten. Accused Katare tried to stab Yemgaddi with a knife but Yemgaddi somehow escaped. He was seriously injured in the attack however.

Varsharani Patil, senior police inspector at Dehu road, said, “The accused wanted to avenge the suicide of their family member, who, they believed, took his own life due to Yemgaddi. We have registered a case under charges of attempt to murder and further investigation is underway.”

Dehu road police have registered a case under sections 364 (whoever kidnaps or abducts any person in order that such person may be murdered), 307 (attempt to murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with any deadly weapon), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in persecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.