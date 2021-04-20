IND USA
A total of 18 flying squads for rural as well as urban areas in Pune have been formed to prevent black marketing of the Remdesivir drug, officials said. (File Photo)
5,900 vials of Remdesivir distributed among 500 hospitals in Pune

Maharashtra: In view of the shortage of the anti-viral drug, which is in great demand for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, a control room has been set up for its distribution in the Pune district.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 09:14 AM IST

A total of 5,900 vials of Remdesivir injection were received and distributed among more than 500 hospitals in the Pune district on Monday, FDA officials said.

In view of the shortage of the anti-viral drug, which is in great demand for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, a control room has been set up for its distribution in the Pune district.

"A total of 18 flying squads for rural as well as urban areas have been formed to prevent black marketing of the drug. Today, we received 5,900 vials of the drug and distributed them among 511 hospitals through stockists," a senior Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said.

The hospitals have been directed by the state health department to use Remdesivir only for the needy patients, he added.

