6 typhoid cases in 2 days at Pune’s Kamala Nehru Hospital

As many as 12 children aged between 5 and 10 years, all residents of the same building named Sadanand Nagar, Mangalwar Peth, have been admitted at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Kamala Nehru Hospital in the last two days, and reported abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea. All children are stable and under observation. The team is working on it and the situation is under control, said doctors (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A senior health official requesting anonymity, said, “During the tests six children were found to have infected with typhoid. The samples of three children are awaited and three children are suspected cases of typhoid with similar symptoms.”

PMC health officials, sanitary staff, and water supply department during the visit, found the entire building was filled with filth and dirt. Drinking water lines and sewage lines located in the same location are broken and damaged.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, health officer of PMC, said, “All children are stable and under observation. The team is working on it and the situation is under control.”

“We have asked the water supply department to check the drinking water sources that the people in the building receive. Currently, there is no clarity about the contaminated water that was consumed by the children, if it was in the school or at residence,” added Dr Baliwant.