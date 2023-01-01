600 docs from Sassoon hosp to go on strike from Monday, emergency services to remain functional

Around 600 doctors affiliated with the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) in Sassoon General Hospital will go on strike beginning Monday. The doctors will stage a protest to express their dissatisfaction with the lack of good hostels in government hospitals. Resident doctors have alleged that their demands have gone unheeded for the past year.

To support the strike, over 5,000 MARD doctors from across Maharashtra will join the strike beginning Monday.

In the official statement issued by the association, it has highlighted that the hostel facilities at medical colleges should be improved.

“There are posts of 1,432 senior doctors which are yet to be filled. This matter is pending with the government and it should be addressed immediately so that the future of the resident doctors is secured. Many posts of assistant professors are vacant and this is affecting the resident doctors as well as undergraduate medical students. The inconsistency of salary among resident doctors should be removed and all senior resident doctors should be paid equally. As per the Government Resolution (GR) passed in 2018, the dearness allowance should also be paid to doctors from across the country,” stated the official letter.

Speaking about the matter, Dr Kiran Ghuge, general secretary of BJ Government Medical College (BJMC) unit of MARD said that demands are unmet for a very long time.

“We don’t want assurance anymore, we want implementation as we are only giving assurance from last year. The strike will involve approximately 600 doctors from BJMC and Sassoon General Hospital. However, emergency services will continue to be provided in the hospital “Dr Ghuge stated.