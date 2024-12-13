Menu Explore
601 school vehicles penalised in Pune in last 11 months

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Dec 13, 2024 08:52 AM IST

As per the information shared by the RTO, its inspectors’ squad inspected a total 1,503 vehicles from January to November 2024 and a fine of ₹21.99 lakh has been collected

In the last 11 months, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has inspected more than 1,500 school vans and buses out of which, 601 have been penalised for ferrying students illegally and violating rules.

After a school van caught fire in Kharadi last week, the safety of school vans has once again come to the fore, and the Pune RTO has intensified its school vehicle inspection campaign. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
After a school van caught fire in Kharadi last week, the safety of school vans has once again come to the fore, and the Pune RTO has intensified its school vehicle inspection campaign. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the information shared by the RTO, its inspectors’ squad inspected a total 1,503 vehicles from January to November 2024 out of which, 601 were found guilty. A fine of 21.99 lakh has been collected from the owners and drivers of these school vehicles while the court has taken punitive action against four school vans during the drive.

After a school van caught fire in Kharadi last week, the safety of school vans has once again come to the fore, and the Pune RTO has intensified its school vehicle inspection campaign. As part of this campaign, RTO inspectors are checking window bars, footsteps, seating arrangements, first-aid boxes, and other necessary safety measures as well as the vehicles’ documents and fitness certificates, and agreements with the respective schools.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, said, “The school vehicles’ checking drive is going on across the city and those vehicles found violating RTO norms are being penalised as per the Motor Vehicle Act. Our appeal to all school vehicle owners is to strictly follow all the rules as this is related to the safety of children.”

In case of the van that caught fire in Kharadi, its documents are complete, fitness licence is valid till August 2025, and PUC is valid till 2007. An investigation is underway to determine why the school van caught fire.

