64 trees to be replanted for the Dapodi-Nigdi road flyover

The Tree Department of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has proposed to remove a total of 64 trees planted alongside the Dapodi-Nigdi road for the construction of a 565-metre railway flyover. All these trees affected during the project will be replanted on defence land, said the officials on Wednesday.

The proposal to remove the trees is to facilitate the long pending demand of people from Pimpri and nearby areas to construct a flyover to cross over from the railway line at Pimpri Dairy farm. To address the longstanding traffic woes plaguing the citizens of Pimpri and surrounding areas, the civic body is constructing a railway flyover which will span over the Mumbai-Pune railway line, where a railway gate currently exists. According to the officials, with four lanes and the capacity to accommodate heavy vehicles, the flyover promises to ease travel for commuters from Pimpri, Pimple Saudagar, Rahatni, and nearby areas.

“Under the project, trees standing on defence land required to be removed have been assessed and approved by the tree authority committee. These trees mostly include subabul, babhul, gulmohar and raintree. As many as 64 trees will be replanted on the defence land,” said a senior officer from PCMC.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said that the project will benefit the citizens in terms of convenience, safety and fuel saving.

“The railway flyover is a long-pending demand of the people of Pimpri and nearby areas, who face traffic jams and long waits at the railway gate. The flyover will provide them with smooth and fast access to Pune Mumbai Road and Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station. The project will also reduce the pollution and noise levels in the area.”

In addition to easing traffic congestion, the project aims to address environmental concerns by replanting trees and minimizing disruptions to the surrounding ecosystem. “We recognize the importance of preserving our natural environment. That is why we have taken proactive measures to ensure that the construction process minimizes its impact on the local flora and fauna,” Singh added.