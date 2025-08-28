6-month extension to submit caste validity certificates for SEBC, OBC students

Pune: The state Higher and Technical Education department has decided to grant a six-month extension for students belonging to the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories to submit their caste validity certificates for the 2025-26 academic year. The relief applies to those securing seats in engineering, medical, and other professional courses. New Delhi, India - June 19, 2018: Delhi university aspirants fill their admission form for the new academic session 2018-19 at Ramjas College in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The decision was officially announced by Higher and Technical Education minister Chandrakant Patil on August 26, who confirmed that a government resolution (GR) formalising the extension has been issued.

According to the GR, “Students admitted under SEBC and OBC quotas must submit their caste validity certificate within six months from the date of admission. If they fail to do so, their admissions will be cancelled. The responsibility in such cases will rest solely on the students”.

Patil clarified that the government does not want students’ careers to suffer simply because of delays in issuing validity certificates, hence the time relaxation has been provided.

The issue is closely tied to the recent developments around SEBC reservation. Under the SEBC quota, 10% reservation is earmarked for eligible students. Following the recommendations of the Justice Shinde Committee, many students from the Maratha community have recently been recognised under the OBC category with Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, or Maratha-Kunbi caste certificates.

However, while caste certificates have been issued, the caste validity process is still going on. This has led to a situation where students are able to secure admission but cannot immediately provide the necessary validity documents. Hence, the six-month extension has been announced to ensure that such students are not penalised for administrative delays.

Officials stressed that while the extension provides relief, it also comes with strict accountability. Any student who fails to present the validity certificate within the extended timeframe will lose their admission automatically.

“The rule is clear: submit the certificate within six months or the admission will be cancelled. The government will not be responsible if students fail to complete the process on time,” said an education department official, on condition of anonymity.

Sharvari Jadhav, engineering student, said, “This extension has come as a big relief. I received my caste certificate only a few weeks before admissions, but the validity process is still pending. Earlier, I was worried that I might lose my seat.”

The extension is expected to bring relief to a large number of students caught in the transitional phase of the SEBC-OBC classification. It will also provide clarity to educational institutions, which have been struggling with cases where admissions were in limbo due to incomplete caste validity documents.