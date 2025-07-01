75,000 women owning four-wheelers under scanner for ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme benefits

Around 75,000 women in the Pune district, registered as owners of four-wheelers, continue to be under scrutiny as the state government has now intensified its verification drive under the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme. The large number of potentially ineligible beneficiaries has triggered concerns over the initial screening process and prompted a detailed field-level verification. Around 75,000 women in the Pune district, registered as owners of four-wheelers, continue to be under scrutiny as the state government has now intensified its verification drive under the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme. (HT)

According to officials in the special cell formed in Mantralaya to monitor the scheme, the state transport department submitted two lists to the Pune Zilla Parishad — one with 58,350 names and another with 16,750 — identifying a total of over 75,000 women in the district as four-wheeler owners. These lists were passed on to Anganwadi workers for on-ground verification. In the Pune district, the Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has a total of 20.8 lakh beneficiaries. This represents the maximum number of beneficiaries for the scheme within the state of Maharashtra.

Following field checks, it was found that around 58,000 women own four-wheelers. The remaining 17,000 cases were subjected to Aadhaar-based verification. The process is still underway to cross-verify the rest of the names.

“This large-scale discrepancy among ‘Ladki Bahin’ beneficiaries highlights serious flaws in the government’s data screening. While the scheme’s intent is good, execution lacks transparency. Genuine beneficiaries should not suffer due to these lapses,” said Meera Jambhale, a beneficiary from Hadapsar.

The verification assumes significance as the scheme, which promises monthly assistance to eligible women, had initially extended benefits to nearly all applicants due to the election period. After the polls, however, the government clarified that only those meeting eligibility criteria would continue to receive aid.

In the Pune district alone, 21,11,991 women had applied for the scheme. Of these, 20,89,946 are currently receiving monthly benefits. Disbursing ₹1,500 per month to over 2.5 crore women across Maharashtra has imposed a heavy financial burden on the state exchequer.

“Field verification has been ongoing for several months, especially in rural talukas of Pune district. However, the results so far have exposed inconsistencies in the initial data. The Women and Child Welfare Department is continuing its cross-verification to ensure that only genuinely eligible women are covered,” said a senior official from the Ladki Bahin scheme department at Mantralaya.

Manisha Biraris, women and child development officer, Pune district, added, “The verification is being done by Anganwadi workers based on data from the state transport department. We are confirming whether the listed women own four-wheelers.”