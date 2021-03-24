83-year-old trying to order food online duped

An 83-year-old woman trying to order food from a well-known online food delivery service was duped by a number she found on a search engine.

The incident happened on December 29, 2020 at the woman’s house in Kothrud.

The senior citizen wanted to order food from the application but did not know how to do so. She searched for a helpline number online and allegedly found a mobile number. When she dialed the number, a man answered her call and coaxed confidential bank account details from her under the guise of helping her place an order, according to her complaint.

The man transferred ₹9,999 from her account to an unidentified account, according to the police.

The woman approached the cyber cell where a preliminary investigation was conducted, and the case was registered at a local police station.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Kothrud police station.

Police inspector (crime) Balasaheb Bade of Kothrud police station is investigating the case.