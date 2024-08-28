 AAI Pune plans expansion of airport’s old terminal - Hindustan Times
AAI Pune plans expansion of airport’s old terminal

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Aug 29, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune has announced an enhancement project at Pune airport with focus on extending and modernising the old terminal building. The new integrated terminal building (NITB) that began operations on July 14, 2024, is handling a peak hour capacity of 3,000 passengers and has 34 check-in counters.

The revamped area will feature 16 additional check-in counters, security check area with door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) and X-ray machines. (HT PHOTO)
Under the expansion project, slated to commence from October 2024, the existing arrival hall at the old terminal building will be converted into an extended departure hall connecting NITB via a corridor. The revamped area will feature 16 additional check-in counters, security check area with door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) and X-ray machines.

“The project will integrate the existing airport systems with those of the NITB, ensuring a seamless transition and operational cohesion across the terminal facilities. With an area of 4,000 square metres being added, the 25-crore expansion plan is expected to be operational by March 2025,” said Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke.

