Above normal rainfall likely in September: IMD

Most parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness above normal rainfall during the last leg of the southwest monsoon this season in September, says IMD.
Most parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness above-normal rainfall during the last leg of the southwest monsoon this season. The day temperature in the state for September is also likely to be below normal whereas nights will be warmer, as per officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD).
However, as of Thursday, IMD officials refused to comment on monsoon withdrawal.
Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology (DGM), said that the rainfall in the last leg of monsoon for Maharashtra is likely to be above normal as per forecasts issued.
“We are monitoring the monsoon withdrawal, however, as of now the exact date is not issued by IMD for the withdrawal,” said Mohapatra.
He added that s per the model forecast, rainfall in September for most parts of Maharashtra is likely to be above the normal range.
Day temperature will be cooler while night temperature for most parts of Maharashtra will be warmer than normal, said officials.
“But some parts of Vidarbha are likely to report above normal maximum temperature during September. Coastal Konkan and Goa are likely to report above normal night temperature,” said Mohapatra.
“Normal to above normal rainfall probability is likely over most parts of India except many parts of northeast India and some parts of east and northwest India where below normal rainfall is likely. Monthly rainfall for September 2022 over the country as a whole is most likely to be above normal,” said Mohapatra.
Speaking about the La Nina conditions, Mohapatra added that the La Nina conditions are likely to continue.
“The latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) model forecast indicates that the La Niña Conditions are likely to continue up to the end of the year. Other climate models are also indicating continuation of La Niña conditions during the upcoming season,” added Mohapatra.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
