Action against notorious criminal Tipu Pathan under MCOCA

The Kalepadal police have initiated stringent action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against notorious criminal Rizwan alias Tipu Pathan and his associates for their alleged involvement in multiple serious offences, including extortion, robbery, assault and creating terror in the Hadapsar–Kondhwa area, said officials on Friday. This is the second time Tipu Pathan has been booked under MCOCA. According to officials, in October this year, Pathan and twelve of his associates were booked in connection with an extortion case reported in the Sayyad Nagar area in Hadapsar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Tipu Pathan and his associate illegally grabbed the 1,290 square feet area of the complainant in 2020. They then demolished the structure of the complainant and constructed a new tin shed and rented out the property. When the complainant approached Pathan to get her property, Pathan allegedly demanded ₹25 lakh against the return of her property. Pathan and his gang members also threatened the complainant. Followed by which a case has been filed against Pathan and his gang members.

Pathan is on record as a criminal and booked in 25 various criminal cases registered against him at various police stations.

With sufficient evidence of a structured criminal network, the Kalepadal Police under senior police inspector Mansing Patil submitted a proposal to apply MCOCA, which has now been approved. The prime accused, Pathan, along with key associates, has been booked under sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), and 3(4) of the stringent MCOCA to dismantle the organised crime syndicate.