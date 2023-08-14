Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune-based lawyer demands action against Karvenagar ward officials for defective flags

Pune-based lawyer demands action against Karvenagar ward officials for defective flags

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 14, 2023 12:34 AM IST

The national flag is the pride of the nation and countless soldiers; policemen and other government officials and ranks have made supreme sacrifice for the cause of the flag and the nation. However, since there is a serious violation of the law, I have requested an FIR be lodged, he said

A city-based advocate has written to the police demanding action against officials of Karvenagar ward office of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for distributing flags of poor quality as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign began in the city on August 13 on the occasion of 75 years of Indian Independence celebrations and will continue till August 15. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign began in the city on August 13 on the occasion of 75 years of Indian Independence celebrations and will continue till August 15. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The campaign began in the city on August 13 on the occasion of 75 years of Indian Independence celebrations and will continue till August 15.

Rafique Shaikh, a resident of Sadashiv Peth who is a civil rights advocate, in his complaint to deputy commissioner of police (zone III) dated August 12 stated that an FIR must be lodged against PMC officials for violating the national flag code rules.

On his visit to Warje-Karvenagar regional ward office, he found that the national flag meant for distribution to the citizens was in violation of flag code of India 2002 citing discrepancy in colour code, Ashok Chakra was not printed in the middle, low quality cloth of the flag.

“The national flag is the pride of the nation and countless soldiers; policemen and other government officials and ranks have made supreme sacrifice for the cause of the flag and the nation. However, since there is a serious violation of the law, I have requested an FIR be lodged against those PMC officials responsible for violation of the flag code,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out