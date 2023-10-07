After estimate committee clears proposal, PMC hopes to get nod from Railways for Ghorpadi overbridge

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is following up with Indian Railways to obtain permission to build an overbridge at Ghorpadi, officials said. The estimate committee of the PMC on Friday gave its approval to construct an overbridge here at a cost of ₹47 crore connecting Ghorpadi from the defence establishment. As there is a railway crossing here, many times the road is closed and commuters are stuck here for a long time. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, the civic body will require the land from defence and railways for this railway overbridge.

“The defence has already given a nod for flyover. Now the proposal is with railways for consideration, and it is at the final stage,” said Kumar.

There has been a long pending demand to sort out the traffic problem at Ghorpadi. Due to the railway crossing, the gates required to be closed multiple times in a day. This often leads to traffic jams, said officials.

According to the PMC road department, the civic body will initiate the bidding process for the railway overbridge. In the meantime, PMC is expected to get a nod from railways. It will help to start work early on the ground.

PMC estimate committee also gave a nod for another flyover proposed at Vishrantwadi at ₹62 crore. The civic body would demolish the existing pedestrian bridge and construct a flyover and two underpasses at Vishrantwadi Chowk.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city unit president Jagdish Mulik, said, “The new flyover at Vishrantwadi Chowk will help reduce traffic congestion.”

Kumar said that the flyover work is expected to start by December this year.

